Biden Invites Cameroon to US-Africa Democracy Summit

The announcement was made by two senior members of the Biden-Harris’ administration-the U.S. National Security Council Senior Advisor for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, Ms. Dana Banks and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Robert Scott.

Cameroon alongside other African countries have been invited for the forthcoming president Biden’s US-Africa summit scheduled for December 13-15th 2022. Cameroon was snobbed by the great nation during the last edition of the summit due to its horrible human rights records. This year, some four African countries have not been invited to the high level meeting on democracy.

The summit is the second of its kind under the ministration of US president Joe Biden. Invitations have not been sent to Mali, Burkina Faso, Sudan, and Guinea, the US state Department has confirmed. The Us Africa summit, is one of President Joe Biden’s top foreign policy priorities in the coming months.

Robert Scott revealed that on day one of the summit, there will be series of forums including an African and Diaspora Young Leaders forum; a civil society, and a peace, security, and governance forums. Discussions on climate and health will also be held, he said.

This event, he said, will bring together youth leaders, civil society, political actors and climate advocates.

“I think what we’re seeing is a lot of interest in the event. Let me just point out that one of the areas – there’ll be a breakout session on education, a breakout session on creatives, and a breakout session on climate and energy,” Mr. Scott outlined.

The second day, he noted, will be dedicated to the U.S.-Africa Business Forum – a full day of opportunities for African and U.S. businesses to come together and to meet with delegations from the continent. While the third day, dubbed the ‘leaders’ day’ with President Biden and heads of delegations and heads of state from Africa.

Since his ascendancy, President Biden has made clear that renewing democracy in the United States and around the world is essential to meeting the “unprecedented challenges of our time.”

In December 2021, President Biden held the first of two Summits for Democracy, which brought together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector in “to renew democracy at home and confront autocracies abroad.”