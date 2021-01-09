International › APA

Happening now

Bilateral ties dominate Rwanda-CAR talks

Published on 09.01.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The president of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadéra has met Rwandan Foreign Affairs minister Dr Vincent Biruta in Bangui to discuss bilateral ties, a diplomatic source confirmed to APA in Kigali on Saturday.Rwanda’s top  diplomat was flanked by other senior officials including the Secretary  General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Major General Joseph Nzabamwita and one of the senior adviser to Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Haguma, it said.

The visit comes a week after Rwanda deployed force protection troops to the CAR, under an existing bilateral agreement on defense.

The deployment is in response to the targeting of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) contingent under the UN Peacekeeping force by rebels linked ot former president François Bozize.

On many occasions, Rwandan troops in CAR have been targeted by armed groups in that country.

Currently, the Rwanda Defence Force is one of the largest troop contributor to the  United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) since 2014.

Rwanda troops are specifically charged with providing security for high-ranking government officials and securing key state installations.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top