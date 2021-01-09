Bilateral ties dominate Rwanda-CAR talks

The president of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadéra has met Rwandan Foreign Affairs minister Dr Vincent Biruta in Bangui to discuss bilateral ties, a diplomatic source confirmed to APA in Kigali on Saturday.Rwanda’s top diplomat was flanked by other senior officials including the Secretary General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Major General Joseph Nzabamwita and one of the senior adviser to Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Haguma, it said.

The visit comes a week after Rwanda deployed force protection troops to the CAR, under an existing bilateral agreement on defense.

The deployment is in response to the targeting of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) contingent under the UN Peacekeeping force by rebels linked ot former president François Bozize.

On many occasions, Rwandan troops in CAR have been targeted by armed groups in that country.

Currently, the Rwanda Defence Force is one of the largest troop contributor to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) since 2014.

Rwanda troops are specifically charged with providing security for high-ranking government officials and securing key state installations.