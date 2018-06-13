Bilingualism Commission continues mission in Switzerland

Members of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism have embarked on a one-week mission to Switzerland.

Less than two weeks after holding the “listening to the people” tour in Bamenda, the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (Ncpbm) flew to the Swiss capital where they will learn best practices on bilingualism and multiculturalism.

Switzerland has nine (09) cultural linguistic zones which are: German, French, Italian, Romansh, Bavarian, Walser, Franco-Provençal, Yiddish and Yeniche. The visit of the Ncpbm is therefore falls in line with the collaboration struck earlier this year between Cameroon and the Swiss federal delegation in charge of plurilingualism.

This collaboration was initiated at the beginning of this year, with the visit to Cameroon of Nicoletta Mariolini, the head of this delegation for plurilingualism. During her stay, she had exchanges with tseveral stakeholders in the country on the Swiss experience of living in diversity to achieve a harmonious society where people live with a great sense of unity.

The members of the Cameroonian delegation began their mission on Monday. They were received by the Swiss authorities and then by the Cameroonian ambassador to Switzerland.

Throughout the coming week, members of the Ncpbm would travel to the various linguistic regions and communities to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the realities of multilingualism in a social, administrative and legal framework.