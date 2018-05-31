Bilingualism commission: Listen to the mission begins today

A listen to the people mission organised by Cameroon’s Bilingualism Commission has opened toady in Bamenda.
Addressing the people during his opening remarks, Peter Mafany Musonge told the people to express themselves without fear of being arrested.
Published on 31.05.2018
