Bilingualism commission: Listen to the mission begins today

Published on 31.05.2018 at 12h44 by Tabi Marriane Enow

A listen to the people mission organised by Cameroon’s Bilingualism Commission has opened toady in Bamenda.

Addressing the people during his opening remarks, Peter Mafany Musonge told the people to express themselves without fear of being arrested.

