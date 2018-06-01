Bilingualism commission told to revisit form of State

The National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multicultutralism has received a plethora of suggestions from residents in the North West Region in their “meet the people” encounter to seek solutions to the Anglophone crisis.

The Commission, which ends its two-day working session in Bamenda today received suggestions from a cross-section of Bamenda city dwellers yesterday at the Presbyterian Church Centre in Ntamulung.

One of such suggestions was tabled by Hon. Nji Tumasang who urged the Commission to pressure the Head of State to revisit the form of the State which has been the crux of the crisis rocking the two English-speaking regions since November 2016.

He pointed out that this is should constitute the major theme for any inclusive and constructive dialogue which has been clamoured for since the crisis started.

A wide range of speakers ranging from traditional rulers, civil society experts, politicians as well as the common man decried the killings in the two English-speaking regions and called for immediate dialogue.

They equally decried the arrest and trials of civilians in military courts and called for the release for all arrested so as to begin proper dialogue.

A wide range of issues were raised during the Bamenda meeting following a request from the Commission’s Chairman Peter Mafany Musonge for the public to air out their mind with regards the crisis.

The suggetsions and recommendations from the meeting, it is said, will be transmitted to the Head of State for appropriate measures to be taken to solve the crisis.