Birthday celebration of Buea Council worker ends in tragedy

Sunday, April 15, 2018, which was supposed to be a monumental milestone in the life of David Watany, younger brother of Mayor Ekema Patrick Esunge of Buea, ended up as a day of sorrow and melancholy as the jubilarian and four of his colleagues and friends perished in a ghastly motor accident along the Limbe-Mutengene Highway.

Wotany and four of his colleagues and friends viz: Elvis Ekongolo Matute, Pierre Noel Mengue Evegue and Flobert Tabi Bate, had left Limbe and were heading to Buea after celebrating the former’s birthday before meeting their untimely death at the Ombe Bridge.

According to eye witness account, the Mercedes car which the deceased used matriculated SW226AO was driving at breakneck speed and as it descended the Ombe hill, the driver could no longer contain the speed at which he was driving, as such the car somersaulted off the Ombe Bridge and plunged into the river’s bank.

Our source, a biker, who had just left Mile Four, Limbe and was heading to Mutengene, further recounted that he was terrified by the manner in which the Mercedes overtook him few minutes before plunging into the river’s bank

“I was very terrified by the speed at which the Mercedes overtook me. So I moved to the far end of the road and saw the vehicle moving in an awkward manner as the driver tried to apply the brakes to slow it down to no avail. The only result was the fatal accident that left five of them dead,” our source said.

As concerned commuters on the same highway were struggling to get the carcasses of the deceased out of the wreckage of the car, Cletus Asongwe, Divisional Officer (DO) for Tiko and his état majore arrived at the scene of the accident to appraise the situation.

Speaking to the press, the DO said: “We can see for ourselves that five people have been killed. It is something that could have been avoided if the people were more responsible on the highway. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved families.”

Meantime, the corpses of the accident were ferried to the Buea Regional Hospital Mortuary pending burial arrangement.