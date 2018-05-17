Bishops call for urgent mediation into Anglophone crisis

Bishops in Cameroon have issued an urgent cry for mediation in order to seek solutions to the crisis rocking the two English-speaking regions of the country.

In a communiqué signed by the President of the National Episcopal Council Samuel Kleda, the Bishops of Cameroon, the Bishops once again reiterated their stance of dialogue as a solution to the crisis.

The Bishops also offered their support to those afflicted by the crisis and offered their prayers for an end to the violence.

“We stand in solidarity and we are pain with all the victims of this violence, and we are praying for them,” the Bishops said.

“Let us put an end (to) all forms of violence and stop killing one another!We are all brothers and sisters, Let us all retrace the path of dialogue, reconciliation, justice and peace.

This is not the first time the Bishops are calling for dialogue as a solution to the Anglophone crisis; they reiterated their stance last month on the sidelines of the National Episcopal Council in Yaounde.

The United Nations said on Tuesday that over 160.000 persons have fled their homes as a result of the violence in the two regions.

“The majority of the displaced have fled into the bush with little to survive on,” the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report.

“Others are hosted by local communities who are also grappling with adverse living conditions,” it added.