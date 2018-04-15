Bissau: Brazilian couple detained over cocaine possession

A Brazilian couple has been arrested at Guinea Bissau’s main airport after they were found in possession of cocaine.The country’s judicial police said the couple arrived at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport in Bissau aboard a plane belonging to the Portugal-based carrier TAP on Saturday.

The two who are in their thirties had pellets of cocaine lodged in their bellies, the police said.

Shortly after their arrest, the suspects were transferred to the judicial police to disgorge them of all the swallowed cocaine.

Last week, the police rounded up three Bissau-Guineans for allegedly transporting cocaine from Brazil.