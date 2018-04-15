International › APA

Happening now

Bissau: Brazilian couple detained over cocaine possession

Published on 15.04.2018 à 17h21 by APA News

A Brazilian couple has been arrested at Guinea Bissau’s main airport after they were found in possession of cocaine.The country’s judicial police said the couple arrived at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport in Bissau aboard a plane belonging to the Portugal-based carrier TAP on Saturday.

The two who are in their thirties had pellets of cocaine lodged in their bellies, the police said.

Shortly after their arrest, the suspects were transferred to the judicial police to disgorge them of all the swallowed cocaine.

Last week, the police rounded up three Bissau-Guineans for allegedly transporting cocaine from Brazil.

Tags :

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top