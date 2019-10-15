Bissau: PAIGC accused of fraud

The United People’s Assembly-Democratic Party of Guinea-Bissau (APU-PDGB) has accused the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) of fraudulently using CFA 600 million to correct omissions on the electoral rolls.By Nouha Mancaly

“There is no doubt that this operation is intended to legitimize the use of public funds for partisan purposes,” the APU-PDGB Standing Committee said in a statement signed by its leader, Nuno Gomes Nabiam on Monday.

According to the party, the PAIGC of Domingos Simões Pereira has been using untoward means of obtaining money to finance its activities.

The APU-PDGB Standing Committee has since asked its President Nuno Gomes Nabiam to investigate “the apparent involvement of the government.”

The party said its reputation as a participant in the government is on the line, the APU-PDGB is determined more than ever to get to the bottom of the matter.

The APU-PDGB Standing Committee has also reviewed the implementation of its parliamentary lobbying agreement with PAIGC.