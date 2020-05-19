Biya insists Cameroonians “must” put on face masks in public places

Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya has told citizens the wearing of a protective mask in all public places remains mandatary for all until further notice.

In the wake of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic that continue to make victims in Cameroon, the Head of State, Paul Biya has told Cameroonians in an address Tuesday evening the wearing of a face mask in public places remains an obligation until the situation changes.

In order to ensure that this anti-Coronavirus measure is properly respected, he enjoined the local industry to continue with the manufacturing of face masks and alcohol-based solutions in strict compliance with Government and World Health Organization prescribed standards.

He noted the ease on observing anti-Coronavirus measures on the part of Cameroonians since Government decided to relax some of these restrictions to limit the impact of the virus on the national economy and on vulnerable households.

With regards to the above, he urged them not to take Government’s decision to relax some of these mesures for an end to the Coronavirus era in the country but to continue strictly observing them so as to remain safe.

According to some observers, since the Government took the above decision, the number of infections to Coronavirus in the country increased and looking at the current situation, they say it is far from being over provided Cameroonians properly respect anti-COVID-19 restrictions.