Black Friday craze: Botswana police warn of scammers

Botswana Police Service on Thursday said it was on high alert amid fears that international online scammers could take advantage of the Black Friday craze and pounce on unsuspecting members of the public.The Black Friday buzz has gripped Botswana, with many shoppers eagerly anticipating Friday’s discounted price offers by most retailers.

Police spokesperson Near Bagali, however, cautioned consumers to be extra careful when purchasing goods online, given the “possibility of an increase in online scammers, hence the need to establish the website/platform one intends to buy from and methods of payment used.”

“This also goes to scams in regard to proof of payment/transaction (fake e-wallet messages passed for perceived payment of products,” Bagali said.

He said while the Botswana Police Service plans to deploy officers in various shopping centres to ensure that members of the public and their property are safe, consumers are urged to collectively take precautionary measures for their own safety and health.

The police said they anticipate a large number of shoppers to flock to various malls across the country on Friday.