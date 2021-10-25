International › APA

Happening now

Black Queens crash out of 2022 AWCON in Morocco

Published on 25.10.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The Black Queens of Ghana have failed to reach the final round of the qualification series for next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be hosted by Morocco despite beating the Super Falcons of Nigeria 1-0 in the second leg of both teams encounter in the ongoing qualification series on Sunday in Accra.Unfortunately, the lone goal in Accra was unable to overturn the 2-0 defeat suffered by the Black Queens on Wednesday last week in Lagos in the first leg of the group’s qualifier as the Super Falcons, the nine-time African champions emerged winners with a 2-1 aggregate to proceed to the final round of the qualification series.

The lone goal of the match was scored by Pricilla Adubea in the 47th minute of the match after the first half ended goalless.

The pressure mounted by the Black Queens was perfectly checked by their Nigerian opponents, who executed their defensive strategy well to ensure that they did not concede another goal.

According to local media reports, the captain of the Black Queens, Portia Boakye was sent of the match after her second yellow offence, while Nigeria’s defender Glory Ogbonna was also sent out for similar yellow card offences.

The reports added the Super Falcons of Nigeria will face the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final round of the qualification series in February 2022.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top