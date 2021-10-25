Black Queens crash out of 2022 AWCON in Morocco

The Black Queens of Ghana have failed to reach the final round of the qualification series for next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be hosted by Morocco despite beating the Super Falcons of Nigeria 1-0 in the second leg of both teams encounter in the ongoing qualification series on Sunday in Accra.Unfortunately, the lone goal in Accra was unable to overturn the 2-0 defeat suffered by the Black Queens on Wednesday last week in Lagos in the first leg of the group’s qualifier as the Super Falcons, the nine-time African champions emerged winners with a 2-1 aggregate to proceed to the final round of the qualification series.

The lone goal of the match was scored by Pricilla Adubea in the 47th minute of the match after the first half ended goalless.

The pressure mounted by the Black Queens was perfectly checked by their Nigerian opponents, who executed their defensive strategy well to ensure that they did not concede another goal.

According to local media reports, the captain of the Black Queens, Portia Boakye was sent of the match after her second yellow offence, while Nigeria’s defender Glory Ogbonna was also sent out for similar yellow card offences.

The reports added the Super Falcons of Nigeria will face the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final round of the qualification series in February 2022.