Black Stars coach lauds conduct of players at Dubai camp

The coach of the Black Stars of Ghana Kwesi Appiah says he is satisfied with the atmosphere in their camp in Dubai ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.The Joy news on Monday quoted Appiah as saying that the atmosphere in the camp is the most peaceful he has witnessed as coach of the senior national team.

The Black Stars have been based in Dubai since June 1, to prepare for the continental showpiece in Egypt.

“Since day one, we have been training very hard and the players have been cooperating very well. So far this camping has been the most peaceful. Everything is going so well,” Kwesi Appiah told Joy Sports news.

“I am very confident in the team because it doesn’t matter who plays, all of them have confidence. Their willingness to kill themselves for the nation is really high and there is big time unity in the camp,” he added.

His statement has come shortly after soccer fans started groaning about the performance of the team in two pre-tourney matches against Namibia and South Africa in which they lost 0-1 and drew 1-1 respectively.