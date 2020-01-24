Blair urges international investors to focus on Ghana

A former Prime Minister of the UK, Mr. Tony Blair, has called on the international investment community to focus attention on investing in Ghana.Blair noted that the reign of President Nana Akufo-Addo has introduced excellent leadership and that his hunger for success tells it all.

“I scarcely come across a leader with clarity of vision and determination to succeed and someone so much into the instincts of his people. So thank you for your leadership skills,” Mr. Blair told President Akufo-Addo at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

The Daily Graphic reports that Mr. Blair said anytime he interacted with the Ghanaian leader, there was a sense of Ghana on the move and urged the investment community to move to become part of the success story of Ghana.

Mr. Blair noted that Ghana has been well marketed under the leadership of the President that the Year of Return last year attracted over 750,000 to the West African country.