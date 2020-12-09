International › APA

Happening now

Blockade of Cameroon opposition leader’s house lifted

Published on 09.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The house arrest of the main Cameroonian opposition leader, Maurice Kamto, was lifted early in the morning of Tuesday, APA noted.This government decision was materialized by the withdrawal of security agents positioned since September 21 around his residence. For more than two months, around twenty police officers and gendarmes took turns day and night around Maurice Kamto’s residence to prevent the latter from moving out of his house.

The main opponent to the regime of Paul Biya in power since 1982 had been under house arrest on September 20 after calls for demonstrations in the country. He had asked his supporters, a few days before the blockade of his home, to take to the streets to protest against the calling of regional elections, the end of the conflict in the English-speaking regions and the departure from power of President Paul Biya.

Demonstrations repressed by the government had led to the arrest of several members of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC) of Maurice Kamto.

The regional elections were finally organized on December 6 without the two main opposition groups: the Social Democratic Front (SDF) and Maurice Kamto’s MRC, who decided to boycott the ballot.        

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top