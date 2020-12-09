Blockade of Cameroon opposition leader’s house lifted

The house arrest of the main Cameroonian opposition leader, Maurice Kamto, was lifted early in the morning of Tuesday, APA noted.This government decision was materialized by the withdrawal of security agents positioned since September 21 around his residence. For more than two months, around twenty police officers and gendarmes took turns day and night around Maurice Kamto’s residence to prevent the latter from moving out of his house.

The main opponent to the regime of Paul Biya in power since 1982 had been under house arrest on September 20 after calls for demonstrations in the country. He had asked his supporters, a few days before the blockade of his home, to take to the streets to protest against the calling of regional elections, the end of the conflict in the English-speaking regions and the departure from power of President Paul Biya.

Demonstrations repressed by the government had led to the arrest of several members of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC) of Maurice Kamto.

The regional elections were finally organized on December 6 without the two main opposition groups: the Social Democratic Front (SDF) and Maurice Kamto’s MRC, who decided to boycott the ballot.