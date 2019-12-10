Bloomberg fetes Equity Bank boss

Bloomberg Businessweek has honored Dr. James Mwangi, the managing director of Kenya’s regional bank, Equity Bank, alongside other 50 innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have impacted the global business landscape in measurable ways.Dr. Mwangi was honored alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Comedian Jon Stewart, Singer Rihanna, CNN President and Warner Media Chairman Jeff Zucker, Founder of Fairfight Stacey Abrams and gymnast Simone Biles, among others.

“I am honored to be part of this incredible group of people, who are changing the world in significant ways and driving their important messages home, with commitment and passion,” said Dr. Mwangi.

“Our vision is to be the champion of socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa by providing the capacity, tools and technologies to do so,” he added in a statement issued in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Dr. Mwangi is being lauded for his contribution in steering Equity Bank to have a presence in the greater Central and Southern Africa region.

This is through the bold move of acquiring stakes in DRC, Mozambique and Zambia’s banking sector through transactions with the Banque Commercial du Congo (BCDC) and Atlas Mara Ltd respectively.

The Bank also opened a representative office in Ethiopia, becoming one of the biggest banks with regard to customer penetration in Eastern and Central Africa.

The Bloomberg 50 represents the most influential thought leaders in business who merit recognition and applause for their achievements in the business scene.

It highlights inspirational innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who are changing the game in quantifiable ways – from finance to fashion, entertainment to manufacturing, biotech, philanthropy and almost everything in between.