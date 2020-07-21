Bobbi Wine’s supporters clash with Ugandan police

International › APA

Published on 21.07.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Police in the Ugandan capital Kampala have clashed with supporters of musician-cum politician Bobbi Wine on Tuesday.Anti-riot police used tear gas and live rounds to disperse the MP’s supporters who had mobilised in several districts of the city ahead of the nomination of the musician who is the MP for Kyadondo East constituency.

Patrick Onyango, a spokesman of the Kampala Metropolitan Police said they had not choice but to apply tear gas on the crowds because they gave scant regard to COVID-19 health safety regulations including social distancing. 

He said several warnings against grouping into crowds had gone unheeded. 

Bobi Wine, whose original name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is aiming to join the race for the presidency against veteran leader Yoweri Museveni in power since 1986.

The crowds were mainly supporters of various politicians and aspiring for elective office.

There were clashes in the Kamwokya suburb of Kampala, near the main offices of the People Power movement.

Ugandans go to the polls to elect a new president and MPs in 2021.

Museveni has not indicated whter he would be a candidate.

