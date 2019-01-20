Bodies of Drowned South Africans return home Monday – Official

Bodies of four South Africans who died after drowning in Mozambique will be repatriated home on Monday, official sources said on Saturday.“The bodies of Lesego Matsepe, Mmatholo Mogafe, David Kaise and Gregory Mfune will be repatriated to South Africa by Monday with the assistance of the South African Ministry of International Relations.

“Four survivors are also on their way back home, except one who came back two days ago for medical attention,” Kenny Mathivha, spokesperson for the Limpopo Province’s premier’s office, said.

Mathivha said the deceased had been washed out to sea in Mozambique earlier this week during an excursion to the country.

South Africa’s Limpopo Province, assisted by the Ministry of International Relations, the South African Embassy in Maputo, and the Mozambican authorities confirmed that the last body was recovered early Saturday morning, with the other three retrieved late Friday, the office of the Limpopo Province premier said.

The four victims were among a group of eight South Africans who arrived in Mozambique on 12 January 2019 to celebrate a birthday.

“During a swimming adventure at the Portuguese Island, four of them were overpowered by a sea wave and unfortunately went missing,” Mathivha said.