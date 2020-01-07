Bodies of missing Zimbabwe game rangers found on Lake Kariba

Two game rangers who went missing on New Year’s Eve while on patrol were on Tuesday found dead on Lake Kariba between Zimbabwe and Zambia.Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said bodies of the two Zimbabwean game rangers were found floating in the lake following a joint operation by Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“It is with sadness that our two missing rangers have been found dead in Lake Kariba,” he said in a statement.

The rangers went missing after a tussle with four suspected poachers believed to be from Zambia.

The rangers arrested the poachers but were later overpowered as they transported them to Kariba town.

Their patrol boat was found dumped on Lake Kariba’s Zambian shoreline.