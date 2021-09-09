International › APA

Bodies of two Rwandans repatriated from Uganda

Published on 10.09.2021 at 00h21 by APA News

The bodies of two Rwandans who died in Uganda under suspicious circumstances were repatriated Thursday amid a worsening diplomatic row between Kigali and Kampala, a senior local administrative official in the region confirmed to APA.The deceased were identified as Paul Bangirana, 47, from Kaniga sector and Theoneste Dusabimana, 52, from Cyumba sector, who were received early Thursday by Felix Ndayambaje, the mayor of Gicumbi, a district in northern Rwanda near the border with Uganda.

Commenting on the deaths, the senior Rwandan local administrative official said that one of them was killed in Rwanda and his body was thrown in Uganda.

“This is very sad and unfortunate. They (Ugandans) have been doing horrific things to our citizens, torturing and killing them for no good reason”  Ndayambaje said.

The repatriation of two deceased comes just a few days after 16 other Rwandans were on Wednesday  received at the Cyanika border in Burera District, after being deported from Uganda. 

The latter were deported after enduring more than two weeks in police cells in Kisoro district, southwestern Uganda.

Eleven Rwandans – 10 men and one woman – were in July received at Kagitumba One-Stop Border Post in Nyagatare District after being deported from Uganda where they had been detained for some time.

Rwanda has repeatedly accused Uganda of harassing its citizens through arbitrary arrests and irregular deportations, in addition to harboring Rwandan dissidents.

Uganda also accused Rwanda of preventing the export of Ugandan goods across the border, in addition to restricting trucks from leaving Rwanda.

