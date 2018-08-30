Body of Kofi Annan to arrive in Ghana on Sept. 10 – Minister

The Government of Ghana has announced that the remains of the late former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Mr. Kofi Annan, will arrive in Accra on September 10, APA learns here on Thursday.The Minister of Information designate, Mr. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, told a news conference in Accra on Wednesday that the body would be flown from Geneva to Accra and that it would be accompanied by the widow, children and some UN officials.

President Akufo-Addo, he said, would be at the airport to receive the body, in a short ceremony to be led by the Ghana Armed Forces.

He noted that the body will then be flown to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), to begin the state burial for the fallen world peace icon.

“We encourage members of the public to pay their last respect to this illustrious son of Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Annan will be laid to rest on Thursday September 13, at the military cemetery with full military honours.

Mr. Annan died on August 18, 2018 in Switzerland, where he resided after serving in various capacities at the UN.