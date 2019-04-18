Boeing ‘making progress’ in Max plane update

US plane maker Boeing has claimed that its bid to update a software for its 737 max aircraft was making steady progress after successfully testing its anti-stall system on Wednesday.Boeing planes were stopped from flying after it emerged that this model of its planes were flawed.

Boeing CEO, Dennis Muilenburg said in a video on Thursday: “We’re making steady progress on the path to certification for our 737 MAX software update thanks to the work of our Boeing pilots, engineers and technical experts”.

He said the final test flight using the updated software took place on Wednesday.

There was worldwide consternation with Boeing after its Max 737 plane flown by Ethiopian Airlines crashed six minutes after takeoff from the Bole International Airport, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board.

Flight 302’s crash happened five months after a plane of the same make crashed off Indonesia, killing all on board.

Ethiopia, UK, France and other countries grounded this Boeing model among their fleets as a safety precaution.

Boeing later blamed the inefficiency of the anti-stall system as a reason for the March 10 air disaster.