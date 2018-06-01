Boko Haram insurgents kill five Nigerian soldiers

The Nigerian military has confirmed the death of five soldiers in Pridang-Bita road in Gwoza in Borno State when their vehicle stepped on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).The Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement on Thursday that the incident occurred in Gworza Local Government Area of Borno State, when troops off the 271 Task Force Battalion fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.

“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack,” Chukwu said.

He, however, said that the troops killed a number of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Chukwu explained that the troops rescued nine people held by the terrorists during a clearance operation in six villages in Borno State,

He named the villages as Jaje, Angwa Audu, Major Ali, Dabu Abdullahi, Dabu Wulkaro and Gori Jaji.

According to Chukwu, those rescued included two aged men, two females and five children.

“They are currently receiving medical attention at the military facility and will be handed over to the appropriate authority soon,” he said.