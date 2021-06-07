Boko Haram leader “commits suicide”

Published on 07.06.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The leader of Nigeria’s militant sect Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau has committed suicide after detonating an explosive device on himself, an audio has suggested.The audio originated from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) said Shekau was engaged in a battle with the group when he killed himself.

This is not the first time that the Boko Haram leader was reported dead.

Three years ago there were reports by sources in the Nigerian military that Shekau had died in battle with government troops.

He took over Boko Haram after the death in police custody of its founder leader died in 2009.

Since then Shekau had led a deadly insurgency in northeast Nigeria in which tens of thousands were killed and millions driven from their homes.

This latest report about his death has not been confirmed by Boko Haram.

The Nigerian government has not commented.