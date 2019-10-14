Bolivian nationals paraded in Ugandan courts over narcotics

Uganda’s Aviation Police has arraigned two suspects of Bolivian origin before Entebbe magistrate court after they were arrested trafficking in narcotics at Entebbe International Airport.Choque Condori Emilio aged 24years a resident of Rubella Province and Martinez Villarpando Pedro aged 22 years a farmer and resident of chquisaca in Bolivia were arrested by Uganda’s Anti Narcotic drugs staff earlier this month when they arrived at Entebbe International Airport aboard Ethiopian Airlines from Brazil Via Addis Ababa.The duo was suspected to be carrying drugs.

According to Uganda police these were taken to aviation Police Station for observation where each passed out 100 pellets making a total of 200 pellets of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The 200 pellets had a gross weight of 2914.82gms and preliminary tests indicate Cocaine drug.

The suspects have been charged on two counts of Unlawful possession of narcotic drugs and the trafficking in narcotic drugs.

Entebbe airport has of late become a conduit for foreigners to traffic drugs to other countries.