Bolloré commits to sustainable development in East Africa

Bolloré Transport & Logistics and supply chain services company Czarnikow are contributing to sustainable development in East Africa through the Vive programme.The programme is designed to create fully sustainable supply chains in which all stakeholders are committed to sustainable improvement. Through its participation in the Vive programme, Bolloré Transport & Logistics is strengthening its footprint as a fully sustainable business.

In a statement, the head of Vive programme Will Rook said: “The VIVE programme is committed to helping its participants achieve their sustainability goals through third-party verification and tailored improvement plans. We are proud to support Bolloré Transport & Logistics through our chain of custody module, developed to ensure transparency of goods moving through the supply chain.”

As part of this continuous improvement-based sustainability programme led by Czarnikow and Intellync Bolloré Transport & Logistics in East Africa will benefit from a sustainability audit and a three-year improvement plan. Bolloré Transport & Logistics’ Kenyan and Tanzanian subsidiaries will take part in this initiative.

The Vive programme that the company is joining will reinforce the company’s sustainability strategy. In 2018, Bolloré Transport & Logistics’ logistics division launched its “Powering Sustainable Logistics” CSR strategy to address the ESG challenges of its activities.

This strategy, recognised by extra-financial rating agencies, has enabled the company to integrate measures to improve energy efficiency, develop low-carbon alternatives, and engage the company’s stakeholders.

Jason Reynard, CEO of Bolloré Transport & Logistics, East Africa region, said: “As a company, Bolloré Transport & Logistics strives to continuously improve its operations to address current and future concerns of our customers and stakeholders, as well as general issues that are emerging in our sector.”