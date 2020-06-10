International › APA

Happening now

Bolloré Cote d’Ivoire : Joël Hounsinou appointed Managing Director

Published on 10.06.2020 at 18h23 by APA News

Joël Hounsinou has been appointed Managing Director of Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cote d’Ivoire, effective from 29 May 2020.Previously he was Deputy Managing Director of the Cote d’Ivoire subsidiary alongside Pierre Bellerose, regional CEO for the Côte d’Ivoire – Burkina Faso region.

“I am deeply honoured by the mission entrusted to me and the trust placed in me. Thanks to the experienced teams in Côte d’Ivoire, I will do all I can to maintain the leadership and boost the performance of Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cote d’Ivoire.

He began his career at the Arthur Andersen and Coopers & Lybrand audit firms before joining the Bolloré Group in 1995. He has held a number of strategic positions in his 25-year career at the Bolloré Group, including as CEO of Sitarail for six years.

“Respecting the commitments of our company and to support the economic growth of Cote d’Ivoire, we will contribute to the continuation of our structuring investments, the coordination of major social and environmental projects, and the promotion of transparent behaviour in business affairs,” said Hounsinou.

The new Managing director is a graduate of École Supérieure de Commerce d’Abidjan (ESCA) and Institut National Polytechnique Houphouët Boigny (INP-HB) in Yamoussoukro.  

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top