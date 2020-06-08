Bolloré : Kagbelen inland container depot to boost competitiveness of Guinean supply chain

The official commissioning of the Kagbelen inland container depot Conakry Terminal, a subsidiary of Bolloré Ports, is aimed at boosting the performance and competitiveness of the Autonomous Port of Conakry.“The Kagbelen inland container depot was developed with a view to optimising the management of the storage spaces of the container terminal and to accelerate vehicle delivery services. Supplementing the new yard gantries recently commissioned by Conakry Terminal, the new inland container depot will boost the performance and competitiveness of the Autonomous Port of Conakry,” said Traoré Tahirou Barry, CEO of Conakry Terminal.

Covering a surface area of 30 hectares, the Kagbelen inland container depot located in the municipality of Dubréka, 35 km from the Guinean capital, has a specially laid out 5-hectare area with a storage capacity of 2,000 vehicles. As a priority, it stores vehicles transiting to Mali, Sierra Leone and Liberia, as well as vehicles not delivered after parking for ten days at the port terminal premises.

The investment, generating 40 direct jobs and tens of indirect jobs for young Guineans, called for the commitment and cooperation of the General Management of the Port of Conakry and the National Customs Directorate.

“The commissioning of the Kagbelen inland container depot is a major step forward in the governmental strategy to deconcentrate administrative and customs outflow formalities for imported goods at the Port of Conakry. It will improve the flow of goods with a view to improving the competitiveness of the Port of Conakry,” said Aboubacar Sylla, Guinean Minister of State for Transport.

Representing an overall cost of €1.7 million, the lay-out and equipment of the Kagbelen inland container depot brings Guinea a bonded area connected to the Customs IT system. Featuring an administrative area, a customer area, a storage area and special equipment and structures, the Kagbelen inland container depot offers the same delivery facilities as Conakry terminal which is also the operator of the container terminal at the Port of Conakry.

The development and commissioning of the new logistics platform will serve to relieve traffic at the Port of Conakry and absorb the growth in imported vehicle volumes.