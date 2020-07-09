Bolloré Logistics opens new office in Madagascar

Bolloré Logistics Madagascar has opened a “new, modern and secured” office in Ivato International Airport, Antananarivo, to provide logistics solutions with a tailor-made and secure service for transport from remote regions of Madagascar to the main airport for air traffic cargo.”The opening of this new, modern and secured office is testament to a skilled team who have succeeded in 3 years, to gain 60% market share of the difficult and demanding vanilla market,” Sébastien Barth, Managing Director of Bolloré Logistics Madagascar said.

With a soft opening in February 2020, the new office which includes 300m2 of offices and 108m2 of customs warehouses, is now home to 49 employees.

This perfectly suits the increased volumes in the vanilla market, with new flows created with a door-to-door offer to the USA for vanilla products.

The positioning has also strengthened partnerships with clients and suppliers and facilitated end-to-end solutions for all vanilla exporters. New solutions can also now be offered to the various other markets including the developing textile market.

Benefits of the new premises include fluidity of operations and communication due to the proximity to the airlines, handlers and customs.

During the Covid-19 period (since March 2020), the office has been facilitating the transfer of flows from destinations not served from Madagascar via the CDG hub.