Bolloré Ports to manage first port terminal in Egypt

The consortium composed of Bolloré Ports, Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has signed a concession agreement with the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone with a view to building, equipping and managing the ro-ro terminal at Port Said in Egypt.According to a statement copied to APA on Thursday, the agreement was clinched on December 19, 2019.

The consortium is committed to investing USD 150 million over the period to acquire the equipment and develop the infrastructure. It intends to create 400 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs.

The terminal will provide the automotive industry with dedicated services, notably in the import, export and reshipment of cars to markets and ports in neighbouring countries. It will be equipped with a 600-metre dock and a 21-hectare storage park for receiving and delivering cars.

Once the works are completed in 2021, the consortium will be able to handle nearly 800,000 cars per year. Building on the synergies created, it aims to help Port Said to become the benchmark port in the eastern Mediterranean.

The consortium, the concessionary of the Port Said ro-ro terminal, is composed of the French company Bolloré Transport & Logistics, a leading operator in port terminals in Africa, the Japanese automotive company Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and the Japanese logistics operator Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.