Bolsonaro to showcase ‘different Brazil’ at Davos

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro vowed Monday to showcase “a different Brazil, free of ideological ties and widespread corruption” at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

The January 22-25 meeting of the globe’s political and corporate elite would be a “great opportunity to present a different Brazil to leaders from all over the world,” the far-right leader said on Twitter.

“I will show our desire to trade with everyone, valuing economic freedom, bilateral agreements and fiscal balance. With these pillars, Brazil will go towards full employment and prosperity,” he said.

The gathering in the Swiss Alps will be Bolsonaro’s first international trip since his January 1 inauguration.

Bolsonaro will be accompanied by his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Justice Minister Sergio Moro and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.

To attend the Davos meeting, Bolsonaro put off abdominal surgery to remove a colostomy bag attached after he survived an election rally stabbing attack in September.

He is expected to undergo the surgery at the end of January. Vice President Antonio Hamilton Mourao will take over day-to-day running of the country while the president recuperates, likely to take around two weeks.