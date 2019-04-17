Bomb scare prompts Kenya airport shutdown

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) on Wednesday was temporarily closed following commotion on a Kenya Airways bound flight headed for Johannesburg following a false bomb alarm.The bomb scare incident at the country’s main airport was reported on flight KQ 762 which was departing from JKIA to OR-Tambo International Airport Johannesburg.

One of the unidentified passengers who raised the bomb scare was later detained by the police.

“KQ would like to report that the passenger who raised the bomb scare has been taken into police custody,” the airline said in a statement in Nairobi.

“All the other passengers and crew have disembarked for security re- screening and the aircraft is undergoing extensive security checks,” added the statement.