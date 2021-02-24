International › APA

Happening now

Border dispute: Addis tells Khartoum to withdraw troops before talks

Published on 24.02.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Sudan must withdraw its troops from a disputed territory with Ethiopia before any peace talks could begin, a spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs ministry in Addis Ababa has reiterated.In his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Dina Mufti said Ethiopia’s position with regard to border dispute with Sudan remains unchanged and it wants the return to the previous status quo before any negotiation takes place.

Sudan must abide by the latest agreement it signed with Ethiopia that prohibits either side to violate the status quo until a demarcation agreement is reached, Dina said.

Addis Ababa claimed that Sudanese troops on November 6, 2020 crossed 40 kilometers (25 miles) deep into Ethiopian territory including the Al Fashaga triangle – a fertile region bordering the two countries.

Addis Ababa has accused Khartoum of taking advantage of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray to “practically invade” its territory.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top