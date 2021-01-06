International › APA

Border dispute: Ethiopia demands Sudan troop pullout

Published on 06.01.2021 at 03h21 by APA News

Ethiopia has demanded that Sudan withdraw its forces from a disputed territory before talks to determine their 744km-long common border could resume.In his biweekly press briefing on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Dina Mufti said Addis Ababa has a firm will to resolve their border dispute by peaceful means.

It is Addis Ababa’s conviction that an open military conflict would not be a solution to the dispute.

However, Mufti said Ethiopia still reserves the right to defend its sovereignty when threatened by an outside force. 

The armed clashes along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia are the latest twist in a decades-old history of rivalry between the two countries. 

It is rare for the two armies to fight one another directly over territory.

The area in disputed is known as al-Fashaga, where the north-west of Ethiopia’s Amhara region meets Sudan’s breadbasket Gedaref State.

Border skirmishes flared up as Ethiopia and Sudan were preparing to meet in Khartoum for a second round of talks aimed at resolving the dispute. 

 

