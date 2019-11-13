Border shooting deaths: Kampala protests to Kigali

Published on 13.11.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The government of Uganda has sent a letter to Rwanda protesting the shooting to death of two of its citizens near their common border over the weekend, APA learnt on Wednesday.The protest letter was delivered to Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Maj. Gen. Frank Mugambage, by Ambassador Patrick Mugoya Permanent Secretary at Uganda’s Foreign Affairs ministry.

Kampala expressed serious concerns, “regarding an incident of murder of Ugandan nationals that occurred on Rwandan territory on Sunday”.

Two Ugandans said to be traders were last Sunday shot dead by Rwandan security personnel from Tabagwe, along the Kamwezi border.

The Rwandan police claimed they were smugglers who opened fire on officers manning the border with Uganda.

However in the protest note the government of Uganda condemned the deaths as murder by Rwandan security personnel.

Kampala claimed that the alleged smuggling “cannot justify the high handed and criminal act by the Rwandan security personnel, against unarmed civilians residing along the common border”.

The Ugandan Foreign Affairs Ministry said the incident flies in the face of ongoing efforts to iron out differences between Kampala and Kigali.

Uganda is demanding that a joint investigation of the incident be conducted and the perpetrators held accountable.

Kampala also raised concern regarding an unreported incident in which a Rwandan citizen was shot and severely wounded on Rwandan territory, while returning from Uganda.

The Rwanda was forced to flee back to Uganda on Monday 4th November 2019, according to the authorities in Kampala who claimed that the victim was shot while carrying about ten kilograms of potatoes into Rwanda.

The victim was rushed to Katuna Police Station and thereafter referred to Katuna Community Clinic.

The shooting incidents come at a time when Uganda and Rwanda attempt to resolve an impasse over the protracted closure of the border post at Gatuna.

It was closed by Rwanda since February.

A meeting to discuss the re-opening of the border which was originally scheduled for Kampala on Wednesday has been re-scheduled for 18th November.

No reason was given for its postponement.