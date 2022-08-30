Border Wrestle : Cameroon, Nigeria Merge to Reopen Schools and Markets

Cameroon and Nigeria governors gave a greenlight for the reopening of markets and rebuild schools along their shared border after Boko Haram declared a zone free of militants.

Nigeria’s Borno state governor, Babagana Umra Zulum said President Muhammadu Buhari had instructed governors of border states affected by Boko Haram to work with neigboring countries to improve living conditions. He add’s the governors of both countries will reopen border markets and rebuild schools in defeated towns.

Both parties proposed lasting solutions to facilitate living conditions for those living at the borders. Cameroon’s civil administrator Midiyawa Bakari, said he was asked by president Paul Biya sent his Minister of Public Works to ensure that border roads are repaired in areas that have defeated Boko Haram to promote cross_border trade.

The Banki market appears to be one of several dozen near the Cameroon-Nigeria border that want to reopen. Cameroon’s Far North Governor precises that these schools and markets will reopen before december 2022 as agreed with governors of Yobe and Borno states in Nigeria. Both states confirm attacks have reduced and that activities should resume normally.

Trade will eventually be enhanced as Nigeria’s governor explains Cattle will be brought from Chad to Cameroon, and then to Nigeria given borders are now opened. The cattle road will hence be opened from Gamboru-Ngala, which will improve the economy for Nigeria and Cameroon. This same scheme will be proposed along the Chad and Niger borders to improve bilateral relations.

34th session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission CNMC.

The blueprints reports that the Federal Government of Nigeria has again reiterated its determination to resolve the age-long border disagreements between both nations. The leader of the Nigerian delegation, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, gave the hint in Abuja at the 34th session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission CNMC.

At the session, the Minister restated Nigeria’s committment to the quick and successful execution of the mandates of the Mixed Commission. Malami noted in his remarks that areas of disagreement between the two countries have been reduced to just three. He then called on the experts to “embrace pragmatism in order to reach consensus in all the three areas of disagreement.

He said, ” Amicable solutions would be found as soon as possible to enable the completion of the work. Nigeria and Government of Republic of Cameroon have shown commitment to work closely with parties to identify and encourage the implementation of trans-border infrastructural project to enhance the economic cooperation and the integration of the two countries and the west African region.”