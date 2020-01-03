Botswana: Agency accused of terrorizing citizens

The opposition in Gaborone on Friday said that the opponents of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) were being abducted by the Directorate of Intelligence Security and Security (DISS).According to UDC spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa, the latest victim is one Baiphi Segapo, who is apparently an opposition activist.

“This organ has become extreme and lethal as it continues to abduct political activists in the opposition, subjecting them to torture and inhumane treatment, something

synonymous with dictatorial regimes,” Mohwasa said in a statement.

He said with this trend, under President Mokgweetsi Masisi, citizens would

certainly witness continued abuse of state institutions, enactment of draconian

laws, clamp down and attack on the media, trade unions and the civic society.

“The recent undemocratic tendencies by the Masisi regime in relation to his

political competitors and conduct by DISS clearly shows that Botswana is shifting into a police state where freedom will be curtailed,” he said.

Mohwasa added that “accordingly we put a demand on President Masisi to direct stoppage of the DISS terror on citizens of this country, as per his campaign promises. If nothing is done, this country will become yet another failed state.”

Segapo is alleged to have posted on his Facebook page that the international community should sanction Botswana after the ruling party allegedly rigged the October poll.