Botswana airliner announces more regional routes

Air Botswana on Wednesday announced that it will introduce connecting flights with its neighbours as part of the airline’s plans to transform business following the completion of the first phase of its re-fleeting exercise.Regionally, the airline will recommence direct operations between Gaborone and Cape Town in South Africa.

Air Botswana will also resume flights from Gaborone to Harare and Lusaka in the Zimbabwean and Zambian capitals respectively.

This will be a triangular operation starting off from Gaborone to Harare and onwards to Lusaka.

“We are pleased to be able to reintroduce additional routes and we’re especially, excited that now Batswana will have improved connectivity with an upgraded aircraft fleet that is faster, and more reliable,” Air Botswana General Manager, Agnes Khunwana announced.

“This route expansion is being supported by a revised fares structure which has been borne out of increased efficiency per seat cost due to the airline now operating bigger capacity aircraft We have discounted some of our fares by up to 25% on certain routes, more especially our domestic routes,” she said.

Air Botswana took delivery of a ATR 72-600 in November last year followed by a twin-engine EMBRAER E-170 Jet in December 2018.

Thereafter it took delivery of another ATR 72-600 late last year.