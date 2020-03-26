Botswana: Airlines suspend flights over COVID-19 fears

Air Botswana has suspended all flights while Qatar Airways has been forced to stop flying to Botswana following a slump in bookings due to the impact of coronavirus, Transport Minister Thulaganyo Segokgo announced on Wednesday.Segokgo said the suspension of Air Botswana domestic and regional flights is scheduled to commence on Thursday.

“Due to developments in the region, Air Botswana regional services have been suspended. Demand for domestic air travel is below commercial viability,” Segokgo said.

He also revealed that Qatar Airways, which launched flights to Gaborone last year, has also suspended operations to Botswana.

“The transport Industry has the potential to spread this virus rapidly if safety precautions are not taken into account,” he said.

On a related note, Segokgo said “the overnight passenger service train and services to Zimbabwe have been suspended.”

“Cross border freight services continue with precautionary measures taken.”