Botswana allays tropical cyclone fears

Botswana’s Department of Meteorological Services (DMS) on Friday cautioned the public to ignore information circulating on social media about an anticipated tropical cyclone that is expected to impact Southern Africa.A press release from the department the country is currently experiencing isolated rainfall over the southern half of the country.

However, it says the rainfall is expected to spread to other parts of the country throughout next week, with slight increase in intensity over southern and south eastern parts.

According to the release the department will keep monitoring the conditions, and will update the public accordingly.

A tropical cyclone christened Idai recently ravaged most parts of southern Africa killing hundreds in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.