Botswana: An expectant nation gears up for polls

It is expected that malls, cinema halls, pubs and bars and other public institutions across Botswana will remain closed on 23 October to ensure maximum participation of the nation in the general election.President Mokgweetsi Masisi says 23 and 24 October will be declared public holidays to afford Batswana the opportunity to exercise their democratic right and vote for their parties of choice.

Over 900,000 eligible voters are expected to exercise their franchise at various polling stations spread across the sparsely populated and semi-arid southern Africa country.

According to Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) spokesperson Osupile Maroba, Masisi and Minister of Local Government Frans van der Westhuizen have issued Writs of Election and Election Instruments, respectively, ordering the holding of the 2019 general elections to fill the 57 National Assembly vacancies and 490 local government vacancies.

“Nomination of candidates shall be received on the 26th September 2019 at the designated nomination centre of each constituency and polling district,” Maroba said.

Masisi dissolved the National Assembly on 28 August.

Master and Registrar of the High Court Michael Motlhabi said nominations of presidential candidates will be submitted to the High Court in Gaborone on 21 September.

“All interested persons are advised to comply strictly with the legal requirements for the nomination of Presidential candidates,” he said.

Political clouds are raging ferociously over major political protagonists who are expected to slug it out in what promises to be Botswana’s toughest poll since the country gained independence from Britain in 1966.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is struggling to cope with the rift between Masisi and his predecessor Ian Khama.

The latter, who is still viewed as an influential figure, has since switched political sides and is now fighting from opposition corner.

His decision to quit the BDP and join its splinter party, Botswana Patriotic Front, has left the ruling party limping and weakened.

Elders of the ruling party have in the past few years attempted to engage and reconcile Khama with Masisi but their attempts have been shrugged off by the former who has since joined forces with main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change to unseat Masisi and thereby remove BDP from power.