Botswana announces fees for ozone-depleting substances

Botswana on Thursday announced that it was introducing fees for permits for those wishing to import and export ozone depleting substances.Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism spokesperson Onalenna Mokgachane said the fees are in accordance with the Ozone Depleting Substances Regulations of 2014 and will have immediate effect on the import and export of the ozone-depleting substances.

The fees range from US$80 to US$240 depending on the type of the substance, the official said.

Ozone-depleting substances are gases that are primarily used as coolants such as hydrochloroflourocarbons used in refrigeration and air-conditioning, while others are used as propellants, fumigants and fire extinguishers.

“These gases destroy the ozone layer that primarily protects the earth from the harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun that are hazardous to people’s lives and property,” said Mokgachane.

Most countries have adapting the Vienna Convention Treaty for Protection of the Ozone Layer SIGNED in 1985 and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer of 1987.

Botswana acceded to the Montreal Protocol in 1992. Under the Protocol, Botswana is required to control, monitor, report on consumption and promote friendlier alternatives to ensure compliance to the Protocol.