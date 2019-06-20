Botswana army bans Khama from using its facilities

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has written to former president Ian Khama barring him from using some of the army’s facilities, a senior official said on Thursday.In a letter to Khama, BDF commander Placid Segokgo said the former Botswana leader should stop using the “BDF obstacle course at Sir Seretse Khama Barracks in Mogoditshane (a location in the capital Gaborone).”

“Sir, in keeping with BDF policy to all our retired members of the BDF and the general members of the public, I write to inform you that this facility, together with other such facilities such as the firing ranges and Animal Park, shall no longer be available to yourself, except with the express invitation of the BDF,” Segokgo said.

This is not the first time that the BDF has banned its former commander from using its resources.

Last year, Air Arm Commander, Seleka Phatshwane told Khama that he was no more allowed to fly any BDF aircraft as crew.