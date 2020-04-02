Botswana army kills poachers amid battling coronavirus

International › APA

Published on 02.04.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) on Thursday announced that in the execution of its mission of defending Botswana’s territorial integrity, sovereignty has declared an all out war on poachers.The  army which has been deployed to enforce a 28-day lockdown as a measure  to avoid the spread of Coronavirus said poachers were taking advantage  of their latest role to enforce the lockdown to poach rhinos and  elephants. 

BDF  spokesperson Tebo Dikole said they have at least killed five poachers in  a space of a week as the country battles coronavirus virus side by side  with poaching incidents.

“One  poacher was killed in a fire fight this week. The second incident  occurred this morning on the 2nd April 2020, in another fire fight,  where four poachers were killed,” Dikole said. 

He  said in their continued declaration of war on BDF members, the poachers  in both incidents used weapons of war, hunting rifles and other tools of  their trade.

” As a  professional, prompt and decisive force, the BDF will continue to  execute its mission and other assigned tasks, whilst concurrently in  collaboration with all Batswana fight a war against the invisible enemy  in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dilokole. 

The  BDF therefore, appealed to all Batswana to join its members in fighting  COVID-19 through adherence and compliance to the extreme social  distancing pronounced by  President Mokgweetsi Masisi coupled with  precautions outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. 

Botswana has since registered four cases of Coronavirus and one death. 

