International › APA

Happening now

Botswana: Bacterial ingestion behind mass elephant deaths – Experts

Published on 21.09.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The death of more than 300 elephants in Botswana early this year was due to ingestion of water-borne bacteria and was not caused by poaching activity, experts said on Monday.Briefing the media on the outcome of tests conducted on samples taken from the more than 330 elephants that died between June and July, Botswana Department of Wildlife and National Parks principal veterinary officer Mmadi Reuben said the elephants are now known to have died from ingesting cyanobacteria.

“Our latest tests have detected cyanobacterial neurotoxins to be the cause of deaths. These are bacteria found in water,” Reuben said.

He said the deaths “stopped towards the end of June 2020, coinciding with the drying of (water) pans”.

Cyanobacteria are a group of photosynthetic bacteria that live in a wide variety of moist soils and water.

Reuben said there were, however, still many unanswered questions.

“We have many questions still to be answered such as why the elephants only (died) and why that area only. We have a number of hypotheses we are investigating.”

Botswana is home to a third of Africa’s declining elephant population.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top