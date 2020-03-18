Botswana bans mass gatherings but schools remain open

As neighbouring South Africa witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases, Botswana on Wednesday suspended public gatherings of more than 50 people in an effort to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.The Office of the President said in a statement that social gatherings such as religious meetings, sporting events, conferences, weddings, music concerts and parties are suspended for the next 30 days.

It also advised the public to maintain a distance of 1-2 metres between persons and to ensure that there is a maximum of 50 individuals at any given time.

This includes places such as banks, restaurants, supermarkets, post offices and government service departments.

The government however insisted that schools would remain open during the time when the suspension is in force.