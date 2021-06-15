Botswana bans poultry imports from S/Africa amid bird flu scare

Botswana has banned imports of live poultry and associated products from South Africa following the spread of an outbreak of bird flu in the neighbouring country, a senior official said on Tuesday.Acting director of veterinary services Letlhogile Garabile said Botswana has tightened measures to mitigate the risk of the possible spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which has been detected in commercial farms in South African several provinces.

“Importation of live poultry and their fresh products from the Republic of South Africa is banned with immediate effect until further notice,” Garabile said in a statement.

He said all import permits previously issued for importation of live poultry and their fresh products from South Africa have been cancelled until further notice.

“The movement of live poultry originating from other countries and transiting through the Republic of South Africa in sealed containers is allowed with a permit,” the official said.

The bird flu was initially confined to Gauteng province but is now said to have spread to other South African regions.