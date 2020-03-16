Botswana bars travellers from coronavirus-hit countries

Botswana announced on Monday that it will no longer allow foreigners from coronavirus-hit countries to enter the southern African country.In a travel advisory, Health Minister Lemograng Kwape said foreigners travelling from countries such as China, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Iran, United States, United Kingdom, Belgium and India would not be allowed into Botswana until further notice.

“All individuals coming to Botswana from the following high risk countries will not be allowed entry,” Kwape said.

He said issuance of visas at ports of entry and Botswana embassies around the world is suspended with immediate effect.

“Current visas are cancelled with immediate effect until further notice,” the minister said.

He however said Batswana and permanent residents returning from high-risk countries would be allowed in but would be subjected to 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Kwape also announced the banning of international travel by government and parastatal employees as well as the suspension of public gatherings of more than 50 people for a period of 30 days.

“These include religious activities, sporting events, conferences, wedding celebrations, night clubs/bars, music concerts and parties,” he said.

Botswana follows in the footsteps of neighbouring South Africa which has also banned entry by citizens of coronavirus-hit countries.

Botswana is yet to confirm cases of the coronavirus.