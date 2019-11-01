Botswana bids to host Forbes summit

The government of Botswana is negotiating with Forbes for rights to host the 2020 Under-30 Summit in the capital Gaborone, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said here on Friday.In his inauguration speech, Masisi whose ruling party retained power during the just ended elections said it would be the first time that the Forbes Under-30 Summit will be held in Africa. “The event brings together at least six hundred of the world’s most elite entrepreneurs and game changers,” said Masisi.

There will be 200 Africa best, 200 World Best and Botswana Best. “The Summit presents yet another opportunity not only for the young entrepreneurs in Botswana to learn from others and grow their businesses but also explore more ways to creating jobs for the youth,” said Masisi.

He said such initiatives are aimed at producing commercially viable and high-value products and services targeted at the export market.

“I say this cognisant of the fact that creating a conducive and enabling environment for the private sector to grow is key to our economic transformation and growth.

“This will be underpinned by government’s facilitation through the ease-of-doing business reforms,” he said.