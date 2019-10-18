Botswana bishops call on voters to cast votes wisely

As the electoral campaign heats up pitting the ruling Botswana Democratic Party(BDP) against a number of opposition parties Botswana Catholic Bishops have issued a pastoral letter calling all citizens to cast their ballots wisely.At stake in the general elections are 57 directly contested parliamentary constituencies and 490 local government positions.

Without telling them who to vote for, the letter signed by the Bishop of Gaborone Frank Nubuasah invited voters to invoke the Holy Spirit who always helps Christians make right decisions.

“Although our democracy is more than 50 years, we do have major challenges as a nation. The immediate challenges which need to be tackled now are: Raising youth unemployment, quality education that prepares (young people) for the market place, the diversification of the economy from mining and tourism, poverty and corruption,” said Bishop Nubuasah.

He added that “We can use the following criteria to help us discern how to vote and which political party to align ourselves. Our participation in political life requires that we promote: The Sacredness of human life, human dignity, support for marriage and family, social responsibility and respect of the common good, the just sharing of resources and wealth and compassionate solidarity with the poor and marginalised.”

The Bishops reminded potential voters that it is important that they listen carefully to each one of them (candidates) and not let emotions take over their hearts and minds.

“To vote, you must know who you are voting for and what he/she stands for,” said Bishop Nubuasah.

The Church in Botswana wants Christians to participate in politics and help bring about a more just society.

“Pope Francis in his Apostolic Exhortation, “The Joy of the Gospel,” writes that, ‘Responsible citizenship is a virtue and participation in political life is a moral obligation.’ Pope Francis encourages us to get involved in politics in whatever way possible to promote social responsibility and respect for the common good. Let us shape the future of our country by participating fully in the elections and pray for peaceful, free and fair general elections this year,” Bishop Nubuasah said.

For the first time in history since gaining independence from Britain in 1966, the ruling BDP party will go into an election without a stronghold. This was after the party split in June this year following a fallout between President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his predecessor Ian Khama.